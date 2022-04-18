Torit Mayor condemns cattle raid that leaves one soldier dead

The Mayor of Torit Municipal Council in Eastern Equatoria State has expressed disappointment over the continued cattle raids within the Municipality.



Last week, some unidentified cattle raiders stormed Sherikat military barrack in Torit and walked away with over 400 herds of cattle.

A military personnel identified only as 1st Lt. Mayen was also killed during the confrontation with the raiders.

According to the local authorities, efforts exerted by the army to recover the cattle were not successful.

Torit County Commissioner Atari Jacob is said to be following the footmarks with other army officers.

Mayor Joseph Oswaha criticized the cattle raids.

“We have been raided several times, not only here. Last year, my cows were taken from Safari Link and cows were taken from us and even our cows, I had some little cows which are still remaining here, maybe one day they will take,” Mayor Oswaha told Eye Radio on Monday.

“The cows which are in Torit are for our diet, this is for our market and we used to buy from them. You know the worst thing, when they are hungry.

“They bring cows here to us and when we buy, after a little time, they will come and take. It’s not good at all, this thing is not good.”

This is not the first incident of cattle raids in Torit town after some unidentified cattle raiders walked away with an undisclosed number of animals last year.

In March this year, three people were reported killed after a joint force of Hilieu and Ifwotu villages clashed with youth suspected to be from Haforiere village who targeted travelers along Torit-Hatire road.

