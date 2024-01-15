15th January 2024
Education | News | States   |   7 detained Aweil teachers released on bail – police

7 detained Aweil teachers released on bail – police

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 23 mins ago

Map of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. (Courtesy).

Northern Bahr el Ghazal police said the 7 secondary school teachers who were detained on Friday for staging a protest against alleged deduction of their salaries, have been released on bail.

On January 12, police in Aweil city confirmed that seven teachers were being detained after stoning police officers who were on duty.

According to the state police commissioner, Major General Philip Madut, the teachers refused to receive their salaries in protest of alleged deduction of their dues by the state Ministry of Finance.

General Madut said the teachers are being accused of disrupting public disorder and injuring soldiers and a police officer.

“The police have decided to release them on bail. This was a decision by the attorney general of the police station,” the security official told Eye Radio in an interview on Monday.

“They did a lot of turbulence in the Ministry of Education, and when the police went there to calm the situation, they used bricks, and even some soldiers got injured and police opened a case against them. They were arrested and later on released on bail.”

On the contrary, one of the teachers, who spoke on condition of animosity alleged that national security officers detained 13 Secondary School teachers.

 

 

 

