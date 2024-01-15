15th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   UNMISS commander calls on Jonglei, Pibor to stop revenge attacks

UNMISS commander calls on Jonglei, Pibor to stop revenge attacks

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 59 mins ago

UNMISS Force Commander Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian visited Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area following violence in Duk County. (Photo: Mach Samuel/UNMISS).

The UN Mission in South Sudan force commander appeals to Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area to end the historic cycle of violence, stressing the idiom, ‘an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.’

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian visited the neighboring regions, just days after gunmen attacked Duk County of Jonglei State – killing 28 people and taking off with 7,000 cattle.

The violence was condemned by activists, lawmakers and local government officials, who reiterated calls for the deployment of force in the Gadiang area at the border of Jonglei and Pibor.

General Subramanian held meetings last week with local authorities and security organs “to de-escalate hostilities”, according to a press release published on the UN peacekeeping mission’s website.

The Force Commander reiterated UNMISS’ previous call on the two communities to shun violence and embrace dialogue, while holding perpetrators of crimes accountable.

“Protecting civilians, our top priority, requires responsive and agile measures to reduce tensions and prevent violent, deadly conflicts,” General Subramanian said in Bor, as cited in the statement.

The UN official also visited Greater Pibor and met the Acting Chief Administrator and other local leaders on restoring stability following the deadly violence in Poktap, Duk County.

“An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. Revenge killings must stop and the best way to start this process is by allowing justice and the rule of law to prevail,” Subramanian said.

“On behalf of UNMISS, your partner for peace, I reaffirm the mission’s commitment to protect civilians and support the process to achieve durable peace across South Sudan.”

James Yen Jal, a Member of Parliament representing Duk County in the Jonglei Legislative Assembly said an estimated 4,000 displaced persons are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, in Duk.

“People who fled the area are living in an open space and lack virtually everything. Those who stayed in Duk remain in fear of the attackers, who are still believed to be in the vicinity.”

Intercommunal violence has long marred relations in Jonglei and Greater Pibor.

Numerous peace dialogues, many of them supported by the peacekeeping mission, have been held over the last few years, but they have so far proved insufficient to root out underlying tensions.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 2

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 3

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land 4

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land

Published Friday, January 12, 2024

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report 5

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report

Published Thursday, January 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

7 detained Aweil teachers released on bail – police

Published 23 mins ago

UNMISS commander calls on Jonglei, Pibor to stop revenge attacks

Published 59 mins ago

Renk residents embark on environment-friendly farming

Published 2 hours ago

Agany denies claims parliament not accessible to public

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s Al-Burhan snubs IGAD invite for talks with RSF

Published 4 hours ago

Activist calls for unrestricted public access to parliament

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!