6,000 Mundri East IDPs in dire need of aid: chief

More than 6,000 Internally Displaced Persons who fled their homes in Mundri East County to Rokon town of Central Equatoria following clashes between an armed group and the SSPDF, are in dire humanitarian assistance, according to a local chief.

James Khamis, the chief of Minga Boma said fighting involving the use of heavy artilleries including rocket propel grenades, PKM and firearms erupted on April 7, 2024.

The conflict resulted in the death of three civilians and the destruction of a number of houses.

“We were staying peacefully without any problems. But on the 7th April, we don’t know whether they were rebels or who, but they came and killed three people from the government side,” he narrated.

“This place is where have been clashing. They burnt one house and started using these heavy RPG and PKM, even within residential areas. Some of the houses have been damaged, and people started running since that day till today.”

According to him, the fighting has instilled fear and left a trail of continuous displacement where people abandon their homes and farms amid the approaching agricultural season.

The traditional leader stated that some 6,000 displaced persons have since arrived in Rokon Payam in Juba County of Central Equatoria State.

“We ran to that side of Kawari and till we reach to Edmond and they spent five days there and from there, we started moving our children’s to Rokon.”

“What we faced there was heavy shooting and shelling, and all our people have moved out from that and even we lifted our chickens, cattle and goats there in our abandoned houses and they the one eating them now.”

Some IDP’s who sought refuge in Rokon town told Eye Radio that they escaped the fighting empty handed, and are now lacking food and shelter.

“We are very hungry and there’s no food here. Those people here are the ones who helped us with shelter and some food here in Rokon, we have run empty handed,” said an IDP, who chose to named only as Gloria.

“I don’t think we will return now, but until the security is stable after one or two years, then if the situation is calm and then we return,” said another displaced.

“The total number of the IDP’s are more six thousand and it can go to eight thousand.”

When contacted on the weekend, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai said National Salvation Front (NAS) forces carried out the attack in Mundri East County, but that they were repelled.

Efforts to contact NAS spokesperson Samuel Suba were not immediately successful.

