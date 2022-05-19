19th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Humanitarian | News   |   VSF donates donkeys to youth in Aweil, Juba to improve their livelihood

VSF donates donkeys to youth in Aweil, Juba to improve their livelihood

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Children ridding a Donkey Cart somewhere in South Sudan - courtesy

A Swiss-based Vètèrinaires Sans Frontiéres has donated donkeys to young South Sudanese working in small scale transport and water sector to improve their living standard.

In some parts of South Sudan, donkeys and horses provide alternative labor-serving solutions, transportation of agricultural produces, general merchandise and water for marketing and household use.

Currently, the agency is supporting improved food security, livelihoods, Donkey and Horse Welfare, their health and management in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State and Juba County.

This is part of the BROOKE East Africa-funded project known as “Improving Equine welfare and health care systems, livelihoods and resilience of equine dependent communities in South Sudan”.

However, it is not clear how many donkeys the agency has distributed to young people in the project locations.

Dr. Kevin Miheso, the VSF-S Country Programme Manager says they are also supporting donkeys and Horses get access to healthcare in the country.

“We do support people who depends on these animals by supporting these animals get access to healthcare,” Dr. Kevin told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“Also messaging around information dissemination particularly on how they are supposed to take care of these animals and ensure that the welfare, wellbeing and husbandry practices are ensured,

“We do support some beneficiaries with donkeys and usually this is part of our program whereby we support people for example the youth who usually work in the water sector or in transport of goods,

“We give them some donkeys and also some donkey …… which can be a critical income generating activity for them but also train them on how they can be able to take care of these animals as well.”

VSF-S is an international NGOs that fights hunger, poverty, illness and destitution among the vulnerable populations whose livelihoods are dependent on livestock in South Sudan.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police 1

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills 2

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published Sunday, May 15, 2022

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework 3

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 4

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others 5

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Freedom Bridge, a symbol of friendship with Japan, says Kiir

Published 53 mins ago

Juba County headquarters relocated to Luri Payam

Published 3 hours ago

Peace gov’t urged to expedite graduation of unified forces

Published 3 hours ago

VSF donates donkeys to youth in Aweil, Juba to improve their livelihood

Published 4 hours ago

5 people killed in Warrap road ambush, says lawmaker

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir fires Jonglei deputy governor, appoints Red Army veteran, Akech Dengdit

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.