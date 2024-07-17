Parliament advances Transitional Justice and Reparation bills to third reading

The National Legislative Assembly on Wednesday advanced the Transitional Justice, Accountability, Reconciliation, and Healing to the third reading.

The first draft is the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing Bill 2023, while the second is the Compensations and Reparation Authority Bill.

Both bills are part of Chapter Five of the Revitalized Peace Agreement 2018.

These bills were presented at the third reading stage by Hon. Bona Deng Lawrence, the Chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Reconciliation.

According to Hon. Bona Deng, the first bill has seven chapters and forty-five sections.

Its purpose is to establish a commission to address the legacy of conflicts, promote peace, and facilitate national reconciliation and healing.

The Compensation and Reparation Authority Bill 2023 consists of six chapters and 25 sections.

This bill aims to establish a body for compensation and reparations, identify those eligible for reparation, and create a fund for this purpose.

After a lengthy debate, both bills were moved to the third reading with all observations and recommendations noted.

The sitting was chaired by Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin, the parliament’s spokesperson, briefed the media about the importance of the bills after the sitting.

“It is important to note that these bills were supposed to be presented to Parliament three months after the agreement. However, it is better late than never,” said Rt. Hon. Nunu said.

“The fact that they have been tabled today because the population of South Sudan need this reconciliation due to the war,” she said.

“We have wronged each other, and therefore, there is a need for us to reconcile and forgive one another as people of South Sudan.

“Regarding compensation, both the government and individuals have lost a lot, not just property but valuable lives. But, to fulfil this, the first step is for the people of South Sudan to reconcile with one another, starting from our top leadership to the grassroots,” she said.

“Even here, as members of Parliament, reconciliation is needed. We need to move to the grassroots to talk to people about the importance of reconciliation.”

During the discussions, lawmakers highlighted the importance of these bills for reconciliation, healing, compensation, and reparations.

South Sudan has experienced civil wars in 2013 and 2016.

According to UN reports, these conflicts resulted in the deaths of at least 400,000 people and displaced a million others to UN camps and neighbouring countries.

The peace agreement called for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing.

It also recognized the destructive impact of the conflict on South Sudan’s citizens and mandated the establishment of a compensation and reparation fund within six months of the transitional period’s start.