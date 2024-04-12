12th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   38 migrants die as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast

38 migrants die as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 57 mins ago

This picture released on in 2016 by the Italian navy shows the shipwreck of an overcrowded boat of migrants off the Libyan coast. (Marina Militare/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearly 40 migrants from Ethiopia including children perished and five others are missing after a ferry capsized off the coast of Djibouti early this week, the UN migration agency said.

The International Organization for Migration said the tragic incident happened on Monday, 8th April – 200 meters from shore in Godoria, near the Djiboutian coastal town of Obock.

The boat carrying 66 migrants left Yemen for Djibouti early in the morning and the 23 migrants who survived the incident told IOM the vessel was heavily overloaded before water began flooding in, causing it to overturn.

It is believed the migrants were trying to return from Yemen to Djibouti after failing to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This is among the deadliest shipwrecks recorded in Djibouti. This migration corridor is among the busiest and most dangerous in Africa,” says Tanja Pacifico, Chief of Mission, IOM Djibouti in a statement published on the organization’s website.

“…Yet it receives very limited attention and funding, while the numbers keep increasing. More support is needed to prevent the loss of life and support countries like Djibouti.”

The IOM said its staff in Djibouti arrived at the scene to support the search and rescue operations by providing basic assistance to the survivors, as well as referrals to the hospital in Obock.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa, in particular Ethiopia and Somalia, leave the continent, via Djibouti, in the hope of reaching the Saudi and the Gulf nations to find work.

The agency however said many are unsuccessful, and thousands are stranded in Yemen where they experience extremely harsh conditions.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 2

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 3

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 4

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict 5

Kiir to hold face-to-face talks with Kagame, Tshisekedi on DRC conflict

Published Friday, April 5, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WBGs halts illegal demarcation on railway tract

Published 14 mins ago

38 migrants die as boat capsizes off Djibouti coast

Published 57 mins ago

Law student urges training of security forces on human rights

Published 1 hour ago

Amb Simon delivers President Kiir’s $10,000 gift to students in Rwanda

Published 2 hours ago

Organized forces receive one-month salary

Published 2 hours ago

8.6 million displaced from Sudan since April 2023: UNHCR

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!