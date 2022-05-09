6 arrested in connection with killing of seven people in Manyo

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven people in Manyo County of Upper Nile state last month, the Commissioner has said.



According to the County Commissioner, the unnamed individuals were arrested by Kit-gwang forces in Magenes over the weekend.

The arrest comes three weeks after they allegedly attacked and killed at Malaha check-point and fled away.

The victims were Mutawakil Elsheikh, who was a local government field officer, two Zakat officers, Hassan Bol and Musaf Sanusi, and Omet Imam who was the driver.

Two SSPDF officers and one Sudanese national were also among those killed.

The incident had happened five days after illegal revenue collectors in Manyo County of Upper Nile state assaulted the wife of the Director of the Revenue Unit and burned down his house into ashes.

This was after the authorities banned unauthorized youth from collecting revenue in the area.

This prompted the youth, allegedly supported by some politicians in the area, to stage a protest against the decision of authorities in Manyo County for the last two weeks.

According to Peter Awon, the Manyo County Commissioner, the suspects are yet to be handed over to his authority.

“We have confirmed information from our brother Kit-Gwang that they have arrested six criminals who attacked Malaha revenue collecting point and killed the government officials and two SSPDF,” Awon told Eye Radio.

“They are now under arrest in Ket-gwang and waiting for their handing over to us any time from now after they are done per investigation there they will be handed over to the authorities.”