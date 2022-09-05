5th September 2022
3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 44 mins ago

Devastating flash flood in Maban County/ Courtesy; JRS

The bodies of three people who drowned in a flash flood in Upper Nile’s Maban County were recovered on Sunday.

Peter Albert who is the area Commissioner said the incident followed torrential rainfalls which submerged several areas and homes at the weekend.

“Up to this morning, I received a report of three people who died; one in Batel and two in the main town [of Bunj].

The flood waters have destroyed houses, feeder roads and schools, displacing over 52,000 people particularly in the areas of Bunj, Jamam, Yusef Batel and Gismallah.

“The situation is not good because it [the flooding] has devastated the area, especially the town [Bunj], and has affected most parts including the market because it is in the center of the town,” stated Alberto.

“And around 52,000 people are affected, and it is still severe and we are hoping to see it going down because it comes and goes to the north-west of the county,” he added.

Robert has described the humanitarian situation there as dire saying ” some people living in houses made of local material are severely affected, so they need both food and non-food items.”

The country has since weekend been receiving persistent,something worrying the residents who are already without shelters.

Eye Radio could not independently verify the figure of he displacement.

