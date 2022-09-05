Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

The result was disputed by the Kenyan long term opposition leader Raila Odinga citing fraud in the result.

According to the chief justice, there was no evidence that anyone accessed the results transmission system to tamper with the results of Kenyan General Elections.

Presiding over the ruling this morning, Martha Koome said the electoral commission sufficiently explained how the system captured the results forms.

The argument on the integrity of the public portal that it was compromised was also disproved by the Supreme Court.

Chief justice however said the judges were not convinced by the allegations that the technology failed the test of integrity, verifiability, security and transparency.

She adds that there was no evidence that election forms in the online results portal were changed from the original printed forms.

The chief justice said the postponement of some of the elections did not result in voter suppression to the detriment of Raila Odinga.

She further stressed that not a single document has been produced by Raila Odinga’s team that there was ballot stuffing.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was reading the ruling at the Supreme Court Milmani Law Courts in Kenya this afternoon.

“This is a unanimous decision of the court and we make the following orders. One, the Presidential election petition number E005 of 2022 has consolidated with Presidential elections petition number E001 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed,” Koome read out the court decision.

“As a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as President elect to be valid under article 143 of the constitution. This brings a matter cutting across the public interest, we order that each party bear their own cost.”

Since a victor was declared on August 15, giving William Ruto a narrow margin over Raila Odinga, Kenya’s election was still hanging in the balance.

Article 163 (2) of the Kenyan Constitution mandates the judges of the court to, as far as practicable, form the bench for hearing and determining the petition, their decision shall be final.