5th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Politics   |   Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Author: CITIZEN TV | Published: 22 mins ago

Kenya's 5th President elect, William Ruto - Courtesy

The Kenya’s Supreme Court has confirmed William Ruto as the 5th President after finding no substantial evidence to nullify the results of the August Presidential election.

The result was disputed by the Kenyan long term opposition leader Raila Odinga citing fraud in the result.

According to the chief justice, there was no evidence that anyone accessed the results transmission system to tamper with the results of Kenyan General Elections.

Presiding over the ruling this morning, Martha Koome said the electoral commission sufficiently explained how the system captured the results forms.

The argument on the integrity of the public portal that it was compromised was also disproved by the Supreme Court.

Chief justice however said the judges were not convinced by the allegations that the technology failed the test of integrity, verifiability, security and transparency.

She adds that there was no evidence that election forms in the online results portal were changed from the original printed forms.

The chief justice said the postponement of some of the elections did not result in voter suppression to the detriment of Raila Odinga.

She further stressed that not a single document has been produced by Raila Odinga’s team that there was ballot stuffing.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was reading the ruling at the Supreme Court Milmani Law Courts in Kenya this afternoon.

“This is a unanimous decision of the court and we make the following orders. One, the Presidential election petition number E005 of 2022 has consolidated with Presidential elections petition number E001 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed,” Koome read out the court decision.

“As a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as President elect to be valid under article 143 of the constitution. This brings a matter cutting across the public interest, we order that each party bear their own cost.”

Since a victor was declared on August 15, giving William Ruto a narrow margin over Raila Odinga, Kenya’s election was still hanging in the balance.

Article 163 (2) of the Kenyan Constitution mandates the judges of the court to, as far as practicable, form the bench for hearing and determining the petition, their decision shall be final.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 4

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 5

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Published 22 mins ago

3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

Published 44 mins ago

Gudelle Pastor appeals to well-wishers to assist homeless children

Published 4 hours ago

Awut slams media over ‘negative publicity’ on exams

Published 5 hours ago

Families abandon sick relatives admitted at Military Hospital

Published 21 hours ago

40 test positive for COVID-19 in one week, MoH data

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.