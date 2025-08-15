SSFF Presidential Election: Maduot and Amin face off

15th August 2025

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

SSFF presidential candidates Augustino Maduot Parek, the incumbent president, and his challenger Francis Amin Michael, the former president. Photo: Courtesy

The election for the leadership of the South Sudan Football Federation is taking place today at the headquarters of the Bank of South Sudan in Juba.

About 38 delegates representing 16 local football associations, the Women’s Football Committee, referees, and the coaches’ committee are casting their votes to choose the next president of the federation.

The presidential race is between the current president Augustino Maduot Parek and former president Francis Amin Michael.

Delegates will also vote for the first vice president, one of two candidates for the second vice president position, and 13 members of the executive office from a total of 20 contestants.

The election is being observed by the national Minister of Youth and Sports, representatives from FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and members of the South Sudan Olympic Committee.

In his opening remarks this morning, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, called on the delegates to put unity and the interests of the game first.

“As ministry of Sport, nobody has seen us in progress any of the delegates. We’re always proud to be fair, unless somebody has something else. We have always been very fair and independent. This is because the government has not had its own candidates, we are south Sudanese’s, and so it is you to make that decision,” he said.

He said the government does not support any candidate and reminded delegates that football is for peace and unity.

“So those who will win, you celebrate on behalf of all of us, because we want to see results. Those who will not be elected, I don’t want to use the word losses. You are still part of the sports family,” he added.

The results of the elections are expected to be announced later today.

