173 civilians Killed, 131 women & girls raped in Unity State in 3 months – UNMISS

The UN mission is the country says more than 170 people were killed and 131 women including girls, raped between February and May in Unity State.

In a joint human rights report seen by Eye Radio, UNMISS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, documented gross violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Unity State.

The violations were committed during clashes between joint government forces and affiliated armed militias or groups, and elements of SPLA-IO – loyal to First Vice-President Dr. Riek Machar.

The report, which covers the period between the 11th of February and May 31st 2022, was based on 32 verification missions conducted by UNMISS in three counties.

These include Koch, Leer, and Mayendit – and neighboring areas.

The hostilities in southern Unity State, according to the report, affected at least 28 villages and settlements — with approximately 173 civilians killed, 12 injured, and 37 women and children abducted.

It stated that many of the abductees were subjected to sexual violence, including girls as young as eight-years-old with a nine-year-old girl gang-raped to death.

UNMISS said a total of 131 cases of rape and gang rape were documented, and approximately 44,000 civilians were displaced from at least 26 villages.

It identified joint government forces and allied militias or groups reportedly operating under the command of officials of Koch and Mayendit counties as the main perpetrators of the human rights violations and abuses.

The SPLA-IO, under Dr. Riek Machar also perpetrated attacks in Mirmir Payam, Koch County.

“Human rights violations were committed with impunity, the government is duty-bound under international law to protect civilians, investigate allegations of human rights violations, and hold suspected perpetrators accountable in compliance with fair trial standards”, said Nicholas Haysom, the head of UNMISS

Both, the government and the SPLA-IO are yet to comment on the report of UNIMSS.

