Two army officers arrested for selling fake land tokens

Police have arrested two army officers in Juba for illegally printing and selling fake land tokens to the public, according to Juba County’s press secretary.

Taban Stephen told Eye Radio this comes after the County authorities changed the issuance of plot documents from tokens to forms, in a bit to track down an authorized individuals selling land to people illegally.

“We have been having this issue, but when the authorities changed to using forms instead of tokens, that is when we were able to trace these people and arrested them,” said Stephen.

Stephen declined to name the suspects since the case is under investigation.

The men believed to be army officers are currently being held at the Kubri Haboba police station.

“We know that they are soldiers and they have ranks,” Stephen revealed.

He is now appealing to members of the public to be vigilant against scammers when applying for land at the Payam and county levels.

In June, the Central Equatorial government said it started drafting a bill that aimed to regulate land allocation and its use in the state.

The move was expected to minimize the malpractices in the system as well as resolve conflicts related to the allocation and ownership of land in the state.

Several months ago, Central Equatoria State governor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony said, land was one of the major causes of insecurity in the state.

His remarks came following a series of clashes between native communities and settlers in the outskirts of Juba.

The last incident was about four months ago when residents of Jondoru area, west of Juba clashed with land grabbers resulting in one death, and scores injured.

Prior to this, several plot owners fought with land grabbers in Khor William area where the new lifeline bridge, Freedom Bridge, was recently commissioned by President Salva kiir.

These incidents protracted after violent conflict in the Garbo area along the Juba-Bor highway which yet under construction.

So far, the areas have experienced relatively calm following interventions by the authorities at state and national levels.