2nd May 2025
Humanitarian | News   |   15 killed, 16 wounded in Tonj South inter-communal violence

15 killed, 16 wounded in Tonj South inter-communal violence

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of the Tonj region. | Courtesy.

TONJ SOUTH, (Eye Radio) – Warrap State government has confirmed the killing of 15 people and the wounding of 16 others during inter-communal violence in Tonj South County, on Thursday.

Warrap Minister of Information James Ayik Bak said fighting erupted on Thursday morning, May 1, around 4:00am, leading to the death and injuries.

Bak revealed that armed youth from the Apuk Juwiir, Yar Ayiei, and Muok communities clashed with the Tonj community over cattle. He added that the security situation there is relatively calm.

“There was a renewed communal fighting in Tonj South County. When armed youth from the community of Apuk attacked the community of Tonj in Manyan-gok Payam yesterday, which resulted in serious fighting between these three-armed groups,” he narrated.

“The fighting escalated. In the process, 15 people were confirmed killed during the war and 16 people were also wounded from both sides of the community.”

Information Minister Bak said the violence was triggered by a cycle of cattle-related attacks and revenge killings among armed youths, which started in 2024.

“The cause of the fighting is a revenue or cattle raiding attack where these groups have been engaged in cattle raid activities and revenge killing for some time since last year. So, that has been the major root cause and the conflict driver revenue killing and cattle raid.”

The Tonj region in Warrap State has been experiencing ongoing inter-communal conflicts characterized by revenge attacks and cattle raiding incidents.

These conflicts perpetuated by armed youth groups, have led to displacement and destruction of property, as well as hindering humanitarian access. 

