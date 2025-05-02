2nd May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   South Sudanese journalists call on government to grant access to information

South Sudanese journalists call on government to grant access to information

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudan media practitioners speak on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. May 2, 2025. (Photo: Awan Moses).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Media experts in South Sudan are urging the government to grant journalists unrestricted access to information to enable timely, accurate, and credible news and information to the public.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on May 2, they underscored that access to information is the legal right of journalists and citizens to be aware of the affairs of the country.

The media professionals said some public institutions in the country often decline to allow for access to information, depriving them of writing their articles.

Mathiang Cirilo, a Senior Journalist and Editor in Chief of Al Maugif newspaper, said denial of access to information and attacks on the media are against democracy and freedom.

Journalist Mathiang Cirillo. (Photo: Awan Moses).

Mr. Cirillo said without a free press, corruption, human rights abuses, and repression can more easily flourish in South Sudan.

“Access for information is a right of a journalist and also a right of the citizens, to receive information. Government officials are also obliged to provide the necessary information.”

Philip Buda Ladu, a journalist with the Number one Citizen newspaper, said journalists play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and the civil population.

“As we celebrate tomorrow’s World Press Freedom Day, my message is that the authorities should really know that media is very important in bridging the gap between the citizens and the government.”

A billboard bearing a message titled: “Promote Freedom of Expression and Human Rights in South Sudan without censorship.” erected by Association for Media Development in South Sudan on a road leading to the Malakia Police Station toward UAP Tower in Juba – credit | AMDISS | Juma

“And it contributes to development in a way that it act as a mirror to the government to see whether it is going the right way, or it is doing what the citizens want them to do.”

On her part, Marina Modi, the Advisor to Digital Rights Frontline organization – formerly known as defyhatenow – called on the public to use freedom of expression responsibly.

“Let’s use our freedom of expression responsibly so that it does not put as in a place that will have it be limited or taken away from us.”

Media expert Marina Modi speaks on the Dawn Show. (Photo: Awan Moses).

According to the 2012 access to information bill, every citizen has the right to freedom of information, including the right to access information and records held by public or private bodies.

This includes electronic records in the possession of any level of government in South Sudan or any organ or agency.

The South Sudan constitution also states that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice.

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 1

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 2

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 3

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan 4

South Sudan crude oil finally reaches Port Sudan

Published April 30, 2025

KRA to auction South Sudan cargo, including UN shipments 5

KRA to auction South Sudan cargo, including UN shipments

Published April 27, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF says boats, barges hijacked at Nile River ports

Published 4 mins ago

Western Embassies urge President Kiir to reverse Machar’s house arrest, deplore hostile counties remarks

Published 25 mins ago

South Sudan’s Augustino Maduot appointed CECAFA president

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudanese refugee student scores 92% in Sudan secondary certificate exams

Published 3 hours ago

Warrap governor tells Tonj East armed youths to return guns of disarmed soldiers

Published 4 hours ago

SPLM-IO Juba faction faults govt’s peace plan over alleged failure to address violence

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.