South Sudanese journalists call on government to grant access to information

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – Media experts in South Sudan are urging the government to grant journalists unrestricted access to information to enable timely, accurate, and credible news and information to the public.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on May 2, they underscored that access to information is the legal right of journalists and citizens to be aware of the affairs of the country.

The media professionals said some public institutions in the country often decline to allow for access to information, depriving them of writing their articles.

Mathiang Cirilo, a Senior Journalist and Editor in Chief of Al Maugif newspaper, said denial of access to information and attacks on the media are against democracy and freedom.

Mr. Cirillo said without a free press, corruption, human rights abuses, and repression can more easily flourish in South Sudan.

“Access for information is a right of a journalist and also a right of the citizens, to receive information. Government officials are also obliged to provide the necessary information.”

Philip Buda Ladu, a journalist with the Number one Citizen newspaper, said journalists play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and the civil population.

“As we celebrate tomorrow’s World Press Freedom Day, my message is that the authorities should really know that media is very important in bridging the gap between the citizens and the government.”

“And it contributes to development in a way that it act as a mirror to the government to see whether it is going the right way, or it is doing what the citizens want them to do.”

On her part, Marina Modi, the Advisor to Digital Rights Frontline organization – formerly known as defyhatenow – called on the public to use freedom of expression responsibly.

“Let’s use our freedom of expression responsibly so that it does not put as in a place that will have it be limited or taken away from us.”

According to the 2012 access to information bill, every citizen has the right to freedom of information, including the right to access information and records held by public or private bodies.

This includes electronic records in the possession of any level of government in South Sudan or any organ or agency.

The South Sudan constitution also states that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice.

