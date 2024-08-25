R-TNLA wraps up hearing on fiscal allocation, monitoring commission bill

The National Parliament conducted a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal and Financial Allocation Monitoring Commission Bill 2024 over the weekend with strong call for independence of the proposed institution .

The proposed bill subjected to public hearing on Friday aims to establish an independent commission to ensure transparency in the allocation of nationally collected funds to the states and counties.

The drafted with five chapters and sixty sections was developed in accordance with Article 4.11.2 of the 2018 peace deal as well as article 181 (1) of the transitional constitution of South Sudan.

It was submitted to the reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly by Justice Minister Ruben Madol in December 2023.

Malual Atem Ganuun, Project Coordinator at the Institute of Social Policy and Research, suggests that the commission be given full independence.

He said this will prevent what he referred to as powerful people from interfering with the affairs of the commission.

“This institution that deals with allocation of money should be granted full independence so that it does its work with no interference from powerful people in the government, that is one.

“Two, the appointment of the Chairperson of this Commission should have been done through a vetting team process should be vetted through the Parliament”, he said.

The bill states that the Commission shall be administered by Executive Director who shall be appointed by the Chairperson of the Commission on recommendation of the finance minister.

Peter Garang, the Executive Director of the Network of AIDS Services Organization in South Sudan says the position of the Executive Director of the Commission should be competitive.

This according to him, will allow transparency and accountability in the proposed public financial regulation.

“On article 24 (regarding) the appointment of the Executive Director, we as civil society are calling for this position to be a competitive. South Sudanese who are capable to be subjected to compete for this Executive Director position rather then be appointed.”

Responding to their inputs, the Chairperson of the Economic Cluster and Finance and Economic Planning commended the public for submitting their views for effectiveness of the bill.

Changkuoth Bichiok said the views shall be reflected in the report during presentation to the August House.

“So, I wanted to assure you that all your submissions are taken care of, we have heard them and they will appear in the reports.”

States have often decried of delayed transfers and deprivation in tax revenues from the central government.

In several governors’ forums the issue was repeatedly raised with state governments calling for clear boundary and working formula in the distribution of revenue collections.

