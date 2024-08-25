NBS transitions from manual to digital inspection of goods

The National Bureau of Standards has purchased new laboratory checkers to boost its testing capabilities at the Nimule border post and the national laboratory.

This was made possible with support from the National Revenue Authority.

In a post shared on the National Bureau of Standards on 23rd August, the Executive Director of the National Bureau described the acquisition of the equipment as pivotal role in enhancing consumer protection and reinforcing the national economy.

Gloria Nyoka Joseph expressed her sincere gratitude towards the South Sudan Revenue Authority for its material support.

“We at the National Bureau of Standards purchased this device with support from the National Revenue Authority”, she said.



She also stressed the urgent need for further investments in laboratory equipment and facility upgrades to ensure NBS fulfills its mandate of safeguarding the citizens of South Sudan.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning Nyoka said, the purchased devices were a top priority for the institution in ensuring its effective technical work.

“So purchasing this device was a priority for the National Bureau of Standards in terms of its technical work. We linked the purchase of this device to work in Nimule and the laboratory in the headquarter because the samples are analyzed immediately.”

According to her, the procurement of the devices means technicians will no longer have to examine samples manually.

“There are some steps and procedures that we do such as examining the samples, and this was one of the most difficult steps because the workers in the laboratory had to do this step manually,” she added.



In May 2023 South Sudan’s Nimule border officials conducted mandatory laboratory examinations for goods imported into the country to ensure they meet safety standards.

This came after the officials at the Nimule border point seized 120 tons of maize grains, maize flour, and wheat that were deemed unsuitable for human consumption.

Early last week, the high court in Juba convicted three traders and fined them for smuggling goods into the country early this year.