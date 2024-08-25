Wrongly fired man threatens lawsuit against decree engineers

Perturbed 85-year-old man who was mistakenly decreed out as Ibba County Commissioner is demanding to know who was behind it to apologize, saying he is still unrelieved despite the decree cancellation.

Phillip Ayoub Gaza said he felt offended when the decree was cancelled without offering him apology.

The retired Anya-Nya veteran said he is still unhappy and seeks explanation how his name got to the president’s office.

“I’m not feeling relieved because I want to know who made the decree and why the decree was cancelled without informing me that they have cancelled the decree.

“They should apologize to me because up to now I don’t know the source of the decree. If it was mistakenly done, that mistake should be corrected by apology because I’m now the one holding the burden.”



Ayoub says the decree has undermined his appellation as a retire Major General who shouldn’t have star as a mere county commissioner.

“Let me tell you, for me as a retired major general, I should not star for the position of a commissioner. Maybe I will star for the position of a governorship or presidency.”

He also threatened to file a lawsuit over the matter, should he identify the source of the mistake, leading to his ghostly sacking from the county office

“What takes me down to commissioner-ship? What takes me down there? So, I’m annoyed, If I know the source, I will go before court,” he added.



Earlier, Albino Atak who doubles as the Minister of Humanitarian and the spokesperson and Secretary-General of the National Congress party belonging to Other Political Parties (OPP) said the group is open to sit with Gaza to clarify the matter.

“If Mr. Gaza wants more clarification, we will come and sit and clarify to him how did his name appear in the record of OPP.

“So, he deserves apology, we admit to that, and the apology is supposed to come directly from his party because we don’t know whether he was a party member or not.

“Because his name was brought to us as a member of that party. It is the party that takes the responsibility but for his name that appeared wrongly. He deserves an apology that he was wrongly picked. Now, correction has taken place,” said the Minister.