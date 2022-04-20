10 suspected gang members arrested for murder of two people in Juba

The Police have arrested 10 gang members suspected of killing two people in Juba during the Easter holiday, the spokesperson of the police has said.



This came after several police officers have been deployed along the roads, in markets and churches in Juba.

Major General Daniel Justin says this happened after they received calls from the citizens on the ground.

He says the ten suspects were arrested in two separate locations.

Gen. Daniel added two suspects were arrested in Rock City and the eight in Atlabara on Sunday.

“We received information about a fight between the gangs in Rock City. When the police arrived, they ran away and entered one of the houses. Unfortunately there was a 12-year-old boy who was out of the house and he hit him with a machete and he died instantly,” Gen. Justin told Eye Radio.

“According to this incident, they were arrested and investigations are ongoing. On the same day, another group attacked a girl with a machete and she died instantly near the London Hotel.

“Currently, the number of suspects in the two reports is ten people. Therefore, I would like to thank the citizens for their cooperation with us.”

Early this week, the police urged residents in Juba to report any form of crime during Easter holiday by dialing emergency telephone number – 112.

Last month, the National Police Services received 150 land cruisers, which they say will increase operational effectiveness, including combating inter-communal fights, cattle raiding and highway robberies.

