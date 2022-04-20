21st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   10 suspected gang members arrested for murder of two people in Juba

10 suspected gang members arrested for murder of two people in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Major General Daniel Justin, the spokesperson of the national police service - Courtesy

The Police have arrested 10 gang members suspected of killing two people in Juba during the Easter holiday, the spokesperson of the police has said.

This came after several police officers have been deployed along the roads, in markets and churches in Juba.

Major General Daniel Justin says this happened after they received calls from the citizens on the ground.

He says the ten suspects were arrested in two separate locations.

Gen. Daniel added two suspects were arrested in Rock City and the eight in Atlabara on Sunday.

“We received information about a fight between the gangs in Rock City. When the police arrived, they ran away and entered one of the houses. Unfortunately there was a 12-year-old boy who was out of the house and he hit him with a machete and he died instantly,” Gen. Justin told Eye Radio.

“According to this incident, they were arrested and investigations are ongoing. On the same day, another group attacked a girl with a machete and she died instantly near the London Hotel.

“Currently, the number of suspects in the two reports is ten people. Therefore, I would like to thank the citizens for their cooperation with us.”

Early this week, the police urged residents in Juba to report any form of crime during Easter holiday by dialing emergency telephone number – 112.

Last month, the National Police Services received 150 land cruisers, which they say will increase operational effectiveness, including combating inter-communal fights, cattle raiding and highway robberies.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief 1

Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief

Published Friday, April 15, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 2

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

‘I was humiliated, arrested, forced out of county”, says Acheng as he resigns 3

‘I was humiliated, arrested, forced out of county”, says Acheng as he resigns

Published Friday, April 15, 2022

Easter holiday: Juba residents told to call 112 to report any crime to police 4

Easter holiday: Juba residents told to call 112 to report any crime to police

Published Saturday, April 16, 2022

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias 5

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

10 suspected gang members arrested for murder of two people in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Egypt expresses readiness in sending experts to train S. Sudan national police

Published 10 hours ago

World Bank warns of difficult year, as S. Sudan experiences sharp hike in food prices

Published 10 hours ago

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published 13 hours ago

2021 SSCSE written exams begin countrywide with over 30,000 candidates

Published 14 hours ago

‘How will we know we have government,’ says father of 13-year-old boy killed in Rock City

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.