Hundreds of amputees to get artificial limbs from India

The government of India has offered to provide artificial limbs to hundreds of amputees in South Sudan next month, according Defense Minister, Angelina Teny.

She revealed this to the State-run TV, SSBC following her meeting with the Indian Ambassador to South Sudan, Shri Vishnu Sharma yesterday.

The deal is expected to benefit only five hundred people including wounded ex-combatants and civilians who were injured in the violent conflict.

Minister Teny has invited those in need of the service to register at the Giada military hospital in Juba ahead of the free service in the coming weeks.

“So I’m putting out this appeal out to those of you who want these limbs, members of the SSPDF or even members of the public because this war has affected everybody, you can actually report to the military hospital to be registered so that you receive the limbs.”

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, an estimated 60,000 people in the country were amputated by 2017.

It said many of these severe injuries were a result of present and past armed conflicts.

