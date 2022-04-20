21st April 2022
Egypt expresses readiness in sending experts to train S. Sudan national police

Author: Michael Daniel

The Egyptian government has expressed readiness in sending experts to build the capacity of national police forces in the country.

This is according to Egyptian Ambassador in Juba, Moatez Mostafa Abdelkader.

This will include Prison Service, Civil Defense Forces and CID among others.

Mostafa Abdelkader made the announcement after meeting the minister of Interior, Mahmoud Solomon at the Embassy yesterday.

“We talked about training and providing Egyptian experts in the fields of training and safety. Training operations in Juba will be carried out by Egyptian experts,” Ambassador Moatez said.

“The training will be in the prison services sector, civil defense and CID. We also talked about security and safety within Juba.”

For his part, Mag General Daniel Justin the spokesperson of the national police emphasized on cooperation between the two countries since 2007.

He told Eye Radio that the training was stopped due to the outbreak of the 2013 war.

“There was cooperation and training courses from the Egyptian police. After the peace was signed, the Egyptian government is now trying to reactivate cooperation in the training sector,” Gen. Daniel said.

“We use to send officers and individuals for training in the investigation and combating terrorism sector.

“This cooperation has existed since 2007, but it stopped due to the last war in 2013. It hasn’t been around since then.”

21st April 2022

