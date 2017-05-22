WFP office in Sudan says it delivers food to S Sudan

The World Food Program says it has prepared 12, 000 tons of relief aid for South Sudan in humanitarian assistance.

WFP director in Sudan’s north Kordofan region, Lemma Bayissa told Eye Radio on Sunday that the plan is to store enough food to respond to the humanitarian needs in the country.

Mr. Bayisa says WFP is still assessing other possible logistical means to deliver more aid to the country during the start of the rainy season.

“Before rainy season our plan was to transfer 12 thousands metric ton which is done. Now, this is the last convoy of the last 12 thousand metric ton and then again we never stop the planning because depending on the rainy season. We are also having the second plan, working for Aweil corridor,” Bayisa said.

For his part, the Commissioner of humanitarian affairs in North Kordofan state, Ahmed Babkier Alhassan confirmed that a convoy carrying food and non-food items has been dispatched to South Sudan.