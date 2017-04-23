Wau town: Security personnel deployed on all exit points

Wau State government has deployed security personnel at all checkpoints to stop goods stolen from the town during the weekend from leaving Wau.

The Mayor of Wau town, Mel Goc said officers from the crime prevention unit and other organized forces have been instructed not to allow any goods leave the town.

“I have deployed Criminal Investigation personnel and all the security agencies in Wau town to tied up security at the checkpoints in the town such that goods should not leave the town.” Mr. Goc said.

The police commissioner in Wau, Chol Thuic said that people broke into shops and stole multiple goods at Jou market.

“We have received a reports that a shop has been broken into in Jow market and we came to the scene to inspect the place. For sure this is stealing; tools were used to break the door.” Mr. Thuic said.

Ismail El Zeq Shadiq, a shop owner, said their shops were unprotected. He called on the state government to provide security to traders and their goods.

“I am a very disappointed trader, I lost my goods but God is great, I have counted loses for sure, loses but let us hope that there will be a security protection to us in the market for our goods.” said Shadiq.

The Police Commissioner, Wau town Mayor, and the head of National security were among top government officials who visited the crime scene.