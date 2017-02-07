Wau Shilluk: Fighting cuts off medical aid

Continued fighting in Wau Shilluk in Central Upper Nile, has cut off emergency medical services to the people, Medicines Sans Frontiers has said.

The medical charity’s staff fled the area over the weekend in fear of insecurity.

Media reports suggest that the army and forces loyal to renegade general Johnson Olony have been fighting in the area.

The deputy head of mission, Abdallah Hussein Abdallah, said MSF could not access other people in need around Malakal due to insecurity but, its facility in Malakal has been treating 50 cases of different diseases daily.

“Our teams were able to continue operating in our hospital until Friday afternoon, when the continued fighting intensified and our staffs are also feeling unsafe,” he told Eye Radio.

Mr Hussein also said MSF is currently responding to the needs of more than 30,000 internally displaced people in Malakal.

In Wau Shilluk alone, the charity says it is currently treating more than 20,000 people, who were displaced since 2013.