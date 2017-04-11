Wau: Curfew imposed around area of clashes

The Deputy Governor of Wau State says a night curfew has been imposed in Nazareth area, where there were reports of gunfire on Monday.

Charles Anthony Brende, says seven people were killed and eight others wounded in the clashes.

“I saw some of the [dead] bodies with my eyes,” said Mr Brende.



He added that the incident caused residents of the area to flee their homes.

“We issued the order of the curfew; from 9pm to 6am,” said Brende.

He said some civilians have returned to their homes, after fleeing during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the UN mission in the country says at least 3,000 people have fled to a Catholic Church compound in Wau due to the recent violence in the town.

UNMISS says more than 80 others ran to its camp in the town, seeking protection.

In a statement, UNMISS says it mounted two patrols into Wau on Monday and observed bodies of 16 civilians at a hospital. It says tens of others have been injured.