USAID MD says huge potential in tourism sector requires peace

The USAID Mission Director in South Sudan says insecurity and continued instability in the country is discouraging investors from channeling their money into the tourism sector.

Jeffery Bakken says South Sudan tourism industry has unlimited potential to attract both tourists and investors.

Mr. Bakken says that violence and political instability has discouraged tourists from visiting or investing since 2013.

He told Eye Radio the South Sudan tourism sector has the potential to employ thousands of people and spur development.

“There is a great potential for attracting investment into this sector and creating employment, then the tourists will come. But you need peace first here and if you have peace that will happen,” Bakken said.



Mr. Bakken made this remark after visiting Buma Park last week.

He said a lot of investors are inquiring whether its safe to support the tourism industry, but the facts on the ground stand out.

“There are people who are interested and were interested before December 2013, they keep asking, they came back and asked when we can come in and invest. So I think you know there is hope of developing a significant eco-tourism industry here in South Sudan,” he added.



Jeffery Bakken said a recently conducted survey found that there has been a decline in the population of the wildlife due to conflicts and poaching in South Sudan.

A survey shows that South Sudan is home to the world’s second-largest land mammal migration, such as elephant, giraffe, lion, and hippopotamus.

Since 2008, USAID has supported wildlife conservation in South Sudan through the Wildlife Conservation Society, and working with South Sudan’s National Wildlife Service.