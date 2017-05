Mid-May, the USAID Mission Director in South Sudan, Jeff Bakken visited Boma National Park to oversee the progress of work on the USAID-funded Boma-Jonglei-Equatoria Landscape project implemented by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Jeff Bakken explains why the U.S. Government concerned about wildlife, food insecurity, economic, conflict and other challenges facing in South Sudan? http://www.eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/JEFFERY-USAID-MISSION-DIRECTOR-EDITED-.mp3