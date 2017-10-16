UPDATE: S. Sudanese student kills schoolmates in Kenya

A South Sudanese student is responsible for a deadly attack on a Kenya boarding school, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The attack took place at a school in the remote town of Lokichogio in Kenya’s Turkana region, close to the border with South Sudan over the weekend.

Mawien Makol says the embassy in Nairobi has confirmed that the student killed some of his schoolmates and a security guard.

“A student was suspended by the administration of the school because of the issue that happened at the school and he was charged that he caused the problem. Then he was asked to go and bring who is the responsible person to him, but instead of coming with the person that is responsible for him, he went and brought two armed men and start attacking the school.”

“Four children were killed, some other were injured, and then the police came in to rescue. He was caught and was taken to the police station, and then the villagers nearby the school, a mob of the people and attack the police and he was killed.”

However, Kenyan media report that six students and a security guard were killed in the incident.