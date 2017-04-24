UNMISS urges the governor to arrest those behind Wau violence

The Human Rights Director for UNMISS has urged the Governor of Wau to ensure that those responsible for crimes during the recent violence are held responsible.

Eugene Nindorera made the appeal at the end of his five-day visit to Wau town. This visit follows reports of human rights violation weeks ago.

Mr. Nindeorera says he interviewed 43 individuals during his visit to Wau, including eight women and two children. to collect information about alleged human rights violations by armed groups.

The Human Rights Director says he was shaken to hear testimonies from the victims and eyewitnesses of how they had to flee their houses after being attacked.

He says the Governor of Wau, Andrea Mayar Acho, had said he would establish a committee to produce a comprehensive report to determine the motive for the recent attacks and identify the perpetrators.

Mr. Nindorera says has encouraged Mr. Andrea to exert his authority to ensure that people are held responsible for the crimes they have committed.

When contacted for comment, Mr. Andrea told Eye Radio that he was on a tour of some parts of the state and would comment later.

But last week, the SPLA deputy spokesperson, Colonel Santo Domic, said nine people had been arrested and were being investigated over the violence.

UNMISS has confirmed that it has registered some 17,000 new arrivals, mainly women and children at its protection of Civilians site in Wau since the violence.