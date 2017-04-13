UNMISS patrol enters Pajok for assessment

The spokesperson of UNMISS says a patrol team has entered Pajok in Imatong State to assess the situation.

Daniel Dickinson says an integrated patrol of some 14 vehicles arrived in Pajok yesterday in a visit that started from Torit on Tuesday.

The visit to Pajok comes days after the government spokesman, Michael Makuei Lueth, and the SPLA deputy spokesman, Colonel Santo Domic, said the mission was not being denied access to the area.

They were responding to concerns from the UN that the patrol was denied access to Pajok twice.

This morning, the mission spokesperson, Daniel Dickinson, told Eye Radio that the patrol has entered Pajok is assessing reports of fighting in the area last week.

Mr Dickson says the assessment will include civilian casualties.

UNMISS reiterates that the government is required by the Status of Forces Agreement to allow the Mission access to Pajok.

This week, the commissioner of Ayachi County, Benson Onek, said calm had returned to the area. He said reports that some areas were burned, are not true.