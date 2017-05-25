UNMISS head calls for unified political approach towards South Sudan

The head of UN Mission in South Sudan is urging the UN Security Council to develop a unified approach towards solving the conflict in South Sudan.

David Shearer told the council members yesterday that a coherent and integrated solution is critical in helping bring to an end the ongoing fighting.

“States in the region holds significant influence on the political process,” Shearer said.

Mr. Shearer who is also the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday via video link from Juba.

“President Museveni speaking at Monday’s National Dialogue launch called for a review of the SPLM, but made no mention of the peace agreement. In my recent meeting with him, he also reiterated his outrage to opposition leaders, and ultimately for elections. At the same time, there are reports that Kenya is engaging with opposition figures based outside of the country,” he added.

He welcomed efforts by countries in the region to step up their engagement on South Sudan.

“So I am encouraged to see member states of the region stepping up their engagement.”

Mr. Shearer also told the 15-member Council that the arrival of seasonal rains in South Sudan is expected to shift the focus of conflict in the country “from the battlefield to the political arena.”

“Unity of purpose will send the best signal to South Sudan’s political leaders to focus first and foremost on the plight of their citizens,” Mr. Shearer said.



Yesterday, President Salva Kiir issued a public order instructing the SPLA to maintain a unilateral ceasefire.

Kiir also announced a review of cases of all political prisoners under detention in the country.

David Shearer welcomed the move, but said “there will be close scrutiny on the number of prisoners who are actually released, and whether CTSAMM, can move freely to perform its ceasefire monitoring tasks.”