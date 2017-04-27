UNMISS boss said illegal checkpoints and bad roads affects aid delivery

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative to South Sudan says poor road networks and multiple check points hinder speedy delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy population across the country.

David shearer made the statement in a briefing at the UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday.

He told the council that there are several illegal check points along the routes to various destinations.

“A convoy delivering humanitarian supply to Bentiu in the north a distance of 1000 kilometers or 600 miles takes over two weeks. And that is the function of appalling roads, but also a function of the need to negotiate through 90 different officials, and the majority unofficial check point along the way,” said Shearer.

Mr. Shearer. who is also the head of UNMISS said aid agencies are working under difficult conditions in South Sudan.

“In each UNMISS personnel experience some of the most difficult circumstances and living conditions, I have seen in my many years of working in conflict zones around the world,” he added.