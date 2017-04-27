Over twenty thousand people flee fighting around Kodok

The head of UN Mission in South Sudan says up to 25,000 people have fled their homes around Kodok on the West Bank of the River Nile over the last few days following increased military activity.

David Shearer said he received reports that thousands have fled to the town of Aburoc, 30 kilometres north of Kodok.

He said some 50,000 people are now in Aburoc, although some are now trying to cross over the border into Sudan after a clash in Kodok on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Shearer also said humanitarian workers were evacuated from Kodok to Aburoc early this week, following advice from forces on the ground. Days later, those workers continued to move further away from the locations.

He said the mission is seeking access to Aburoc as quickly as possible in order to assess the security situation.

Mr Shearer has called for an end to violence.https://unmiss.unmissions.org/press-release-including-audio-version-warring-parties-urged-stop-suffering-people-upper-nile-south