Trump ‘deeply’ disturbed by S Sudan crisis

US President Donald Trump says he is deeply disturbed about the ongoing violence and the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

President Trump said the situation in the country is one that has put to risk millions of lives despite the continued provision of humanitarian assistance by the US.

In a meeting attended by heads of states and foreign ministers from various African countries, President Trump said his country would continue to promote prosperity and peace in Africa.

He said US interest ranges from economic, humanitarian, to security issues.

During his first speech to African leaders at a luncheon he hosted at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Trump said ending violence would require a sincere commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflicts.

“In South Sudan, among others, they’re going through some very, very tough and very dangerous times,” he said. “We’re closely monitoring and deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence in South Sudan and in the Congo. Millions of lives are at risk, and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance.”

“African-led peace process”

He said the United States would partner with the countries and the African Union that lead successful efforts to end violence, to prevent the spread of terrorism, and to respond to humanitarian crises.

“Real results in halting this catastrophe will require an African-led peace process and a sincere — really sincere commitment of all parties involved,” he added.

Trump also said he would send US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley to Africa to discuss avenues of conflict and resolution and, most importantly, prevention.

President Trump also said the US will extend its economic partnerships with countries that are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.

Since taking office after President Barack Obama, Trump has nominated a few ambassadors to only African nations, despite having recalled all Obama-era ambassadors before he was inaugurated.

Last month, Donald Trump nominated “Thomas J. Hushek, of Wisconsin, a career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to the Republic of South Sudan.”

The nomination was forwarded to the Congress for confirmation.

Once confirmed Mr Thomas will replace Ambassador Molly Phee.

The vast majority of African countries, however, do not currently have a U.S. ambassador with whom they can conduct bilateral diplomacy.