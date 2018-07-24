Speaker threatens MPs privatizing gov’t vehicles

The leadership of the transitional parliament is threatening to take legal action against honorable members who have altered vehicle ownership documents.

On Friday last week, the speaker directed all the members, including former chairpersons and their deputies to surrender all the office vehicles that are still in their possessions.

“This order is directed to all honorable members including chairpersons, and deputy chairperson for assembly specialized committees of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly who are holding in their custody vehicles belonging to the assembly,” read an order from Speaker Anthony Lino.

The order comes after the TNLA leadership learnt that some honorable members have allegedly personalized the vehicles.

According to the chairperson of communication committee, Paul Yoane – those who have not returned the vehicles will face legal actions:

“Legal measures will be taken against anyone who may failed to compline with this order,” he said.

The assembly is fully aware of those honorable members who have illegal change the ownership of the vehicles, Hon. Paul told Eye Radio.

“The assembly is fully aware through security organs of those honorable members who have illegal change the ownership of some of the assembly vehicles to their name without authorization or without legal process and they must returned these vehicles immediately,” he added

The order said that the honorable members had until yesterday midday to hand over the vehicles to the clerk.

However, is not clear how many MPs have returned vehicles to the parliament.