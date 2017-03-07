TGoNU selects its representatives to EAC

The government has started the process of selecting officials to represent South Sudan at the East Africa Community, the Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs has said.

The principal parties have allocated six seats to the SPLM, two to the opposition, and one for other political parties.

“To comply with all the requirement of reflecting the political forces in the country, it has been agreed that the SPLM is actually the majority in all spheres,” Aggrey Tisa Sabuni confirmed to Eye Radio.

“So, out of these nine, SPLM has been assigned six, the IO has been assigned two, the other political forces have been assigned one.”

The decision was reached based on the power ratio stipulated in the peace agreement.

“I’m sure SPLM IO is now working on the selection of its two [members],” Mr Tisa added.

He said the East African Community requires that the representatives should not be sitting members of parliament.

After completion of the exercise, the President will then appoint those selected to be posted to Arusha.

He also said the secretary-general of the EAC, and his deputy together with other support staff, will visit Juba by next week on the matter.