TGoNU has implemented some reforms – diplomat

The transitional government has implemented some reforms in line with the peace agreement, the outgoing UK Ambassador to South Sudan has said.

Tim Morris says there is progress in the implementation of reforms in the economic and security sectors.

Mr Tim believes the agreement now needs to be revitalized and the signatories should not ‘abandon’ the deal.

“…there is no option for either of the transitional government or the other signatories of the agreement such as us to abandon it,” Mr Tim told a gathering during his farewell ceremony organized by the Ebony Center for Strategic Studies in Juba.

He says the parties need to reschedule some deadlines and build further inclusions to the agreement.

“If there is one political message which my government and all other partners are sending, it is to say ‘stop fighting and start the peace’. Stopping the war must be the priority,” he added.

Amb Tim was appointed the Queen’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan in 2015.

He has been replaced with Alison Blackburne, who will take up her appointment next month.

Ms Blackburne was the former UK High Commissioner to Uganda between 2012 and 2016.