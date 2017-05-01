Sudan is ready to intervene in S Sudan to avert famine – Bashir

Sudanese President Omar El Bashir has reiterated that his government is ready to intervene in South Sudan in order to avert what he describes “war and famine.”

Famine was declared in part of the former Unity State in mid-February.

President Bashir said Sudan is concerned about the situation and his country has a responsibility for ensuring that there is peace in South Sudan.

He made the statement at the closing session of the fourth convention of Sudan’s ruling national congress party over the weekend.

“We are really concerned about what is happening in South Sudan, and we feel that we have the ethical responsibility towards the normal citizens in South Sudan because they were our citizens in one state, we are the government and the political party which make the peace agreement that led to the separation. So we will intervene to stop the war and famine in South Sudan,’’ Bashir said.

Sudan recently opened some humanitarian corridors in order to deliver aid for South Sudan.