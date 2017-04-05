Students on scholarship in Zimbabwe say they are starving

The Representative of students under government scholarship in Zimbabwe says they have no food at the South Sudanese Embassy, where they have been camping in demand for the payment of their tuition fees.

The students occupied the premises since Friday last week saying they have been denied accommodation lectures, accommodation and food at their university.

The Ministry of Higher Education said the demands of the students have been presented to the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency, but so far there has been no feedback.

Professor Bol Deng, the Undersecretary in Ministry of Higher Education, instead urged parents of students to raise money for their tickets back to Juba.Gov’t shifts responsibility of students abroad to parents

He warned that the students would be starving if their parents don’t send money for their transport back to South Sudan.

Meantime, the student representative, Moses Kat say they have been sharing the little food they get among the 37 of them who are at the embassy.

“We have been here for six days and we have been trying to live in a solidarity life whereby, if you have your parent and maybe he sends you something small, we buy bread. And then we have been feeding on bread since the first day we came here since on Friday,” said Kat.

He said they have run out of the food they had.

“From yesterday until now, we had nothing because all we had someone sent 100 dollars to one of his child and that is what we happened to share for all these days,” Kat added.



There are roughly 150 other students who have not made it to the embassy.