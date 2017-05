Over 2,500 South Sudanese refugee are living at Takamul camp in Eastern Nile Locality in Khartoum-North.

The camp leader says they have not received food from humanitarian any agencies this year. Chief Khamis Dimo, the camp leader of Takamul Two told Eye Radio’s Nichola Mandil in Khartoum that for them to survive, their wives have resorted to working as housemaids.

