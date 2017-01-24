South Sudan remains fragile – JMEC

The overall political and security situation in South Sudan remains fragile and precarious, the JMEC chairman has told the UN Security Council.

Festus Mogae made the statement during his address to the Council on South Sudan in New York on Monday.

He said the implementation of the 2015 peace deal is marred by many factors, including insecurity, which he described as “growing”.

“The current processes continues to face severe challenges, ranging from diminished representation, growing insecurity in the country, and growing opposition, threats and proposals of renegotiation from the estranged and newly emerging Parties,” Mr Mogae said in a statement.

However, he stated that the Transitional Government of National Unity was exerting efforts to ensure that the peace agreement is fully implemented.

“Politically, the current TGoNU under the leadership of H.E Salva Kiir Maryadit and General Taban Deng Gai, have demonstrated a great deal of determination to forge ahead with the implementation of the Peace Agreement, and have significantly improved their interaction with JMEC and the region.”

The JMEC is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Agreement and the mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

Download full text of the statement here: JMEC Chair Statement to UNSC