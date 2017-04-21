SOS: Offering counseling to children traumatized by conflict

An international non-governmental organization, SOS is offering trauma counseling to more than 100 children affected by the July 2016 violence, the director said.

Mr. Richard Wani Clement said that SOS center in Juba provides for psychosocial support to children who lost their parents during the conflict.

“Because of the trauma which affected the children, even the mothers and including the coworkers. We manage to conduct other relevant national and local NGO who are working in the area of the children and they responded proudly together we are providing the children and the coworker with psychology social supports.” Clement said.

Mr. Wani says the project is being supported by UNICEF and others NGOs.

“Am proud to mention the organization who responded are UNICEF, save the children and one of the local NGO called Mobile theater team, they really provided social activities to the children. Otherwise, we can see they have improved from the trauma that they had from the fighting.”

The SOS center was established in 2002 in Malakal and later relocated to Juba after the conflict in 2013.