S. Sudan ranked most place dangerous in Africa

South Sudan has been ranked the most dangerous country in Africa and the 3rd in the world.

This is according to Gallup’s Law and Order Index.

The 2018 Global Law and Order report is based on more than 148,000 interviews with adults in 142 countries and areas worldwide in 2017.

Gallup’s Law and Order Index uses four questions to gauge people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement.

These questions revolve around confidence in local police, safety at night, cases of theft, robbery and assault.

The report reveals the results from Gallup’s latest measurements of people’s answers to the questions from residents in 135 countries worldwide.

The higher the score, the higher the proportion of the population that reports feeling safe.

Singapore scores highest on the Law and Order Index at 97 and

Venezuela ranks lowest in the report with 44 points.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 14% of residents say they have been assaulted or mugged in the past year, which is more than double the global average.

South Sudan is ranked lowest in all of Africa at 54 – followed by Gabon, Liberia and South Africa.

A report by the McCain Institute for international Leadership on Human Rights, Democracy And Rule Of Law in 2017 states that South Sudan has not been able to perform even the basic functions of a state, including providing social services, ensuring security, or administering justice after the conflict in 2013.

Recently, President Salva Kiir commissioned more than 300 cadets into the National Police Service.

At the Graduation Ceremony, the police were reminded of their responsibility to the nation: to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain law and public order, protect the people and their properties, uphold and enforce the Interim Constitution of Southern Sudan.