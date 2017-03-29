Rights group urges Kiir to release the arbitrarily detained

The human rights group, Amnesty International, has urged President Salva Kiir to release people detained without charges by the security agencies in the country.

This comes after the President issued a pardon to all political detainees, including the former Governor of Wau, Elias Waya, and his former Deputy, Andrea Dominic.

President Kiir made the statement during the day of national prayers on March 10, 2017.

Mr. Elias and Andrea have been released, but Amnesty International says there are other detainees in custody.

“Hundreds of people, mostly men, have been arrested without charge by security agents and held in torturous conditions for long periods of time, since the conflict began more than three years ago,” said Salil Shetty, Secretary-General, in the statement.

“Others have disappeared without a trace at the hands of National Security Service and Military Intelligence agents.”

In an open letter dated March 10 addressed to the president, she says the individuals should be released or charged and presented in court.

The letter raises other concerns about rule of law to the attention of the President.

The office of the President is yet to comment on the matter.