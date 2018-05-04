Put S Sudanese, country first – Uhuru

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again called on South Sudanese leaders to put the interests of their people and motherland above their own.

Since the conflict started in 2013, Kenya has taken the lead in reconciling members of the SPLM.

In 2014, Uhuru Kenyatta persuaded President Salva Kiir to release the Former Detainees, and took on the role of IGAD rapporteur for South Sudan peace talks.

Currently, the SPLM National Liberation Council members are meeting in Juba to discuss party reunification, the high-level revitalization forum and the prospects for the National Dialogue.

Addressing Kenyan legislators in Nairobi Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the leaders and the region must admit that South Sudan remains in crisis.

He said thousands of civilians have died while hundreds of thousands more have been displaced into Kenya.

Kenyatta added that Kenya has lent its support to multi-lateral peace process, and continues to urge the leaders of South Sudan to stop obstructing the attainment of a lasting peace.