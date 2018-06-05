Peacekeepers shot at near Leer

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan says its peacekeepers in the Unity region were attacked by armed group on Monday.

It says a convoy consisting of peacekeepers and civilians came under fire when it stopped briefly to interact with a civilian in Rubkway, about 20 kilometers north of Leer town.

“No one was injured in the incident, and so far, no damage to the vehicles has been identified,” it said in a statement.

But it condemned the attack against its personnel and called on all parties to respect the freedom of movement of UN personnel and to cooperate with the peacekeepers.

According to the UN, Leer area has been the scene of heightened insecurity in recent weeks, as humanitarian agencies working in the area continue to report that more people are still fleeing for their lives amid escalation in fighting and attacks on civilians.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach the armed group for comment were not successful.