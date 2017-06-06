Juba’s main prison hit by unknown disease

The Director of Juba Central Prison says there is an outbreak of an unknown disease among those in custody.

Brigadier General Michael Malou says there are more than 1,000 detainees at the prison, including 119 inmates on death row and others who have not be tried in court.

He told Eye Radio that the disease has mainly affected those awaiting trails.

“We have a small problem, a certain disease appeared. It causes swelling of the leg, stomach and the eyelids. It has affected mainly those waiting trials,” Malou said.

Brig. Gen. Malou says the ministry of health is going to send a team to access the situation.

“We received a letter that the ministry of health would send some people to come and identify what is the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Female Wing at the Juba Central Prison says some suspects are being held on minor charges without trial.

Atong Joha told Eye Radio that there are also many inmates whose cases have not been heard in court since they were taken to prison.

“If you go inside those waiting trial are many and it is not reasonable to jail people yet their cases are not being tried,” Atong said.

She did not mention how many are under such detention but said some of the suspects were jailed for slight misbehavior.

Ms. Atong says some of those cases could have been handled by the police instead.

“Some of these cases are minor ones but people are brought and detained here. These cases are supposed to be handled by the police but not to be brought to the prison,” She said.

She says people are often brought to the prison arbitrarily and their cases are not being followed.