Organized forces to ND: Address tribalism, nepotism & corruption

Some members of the organized forces say they want issues of tribalism, nepotism, and corruption included in the agenda of the dialogue, a member of Steering Committee has said.

Sheikh Juma Saeed, who servicing in the security committee, says they have met Police, National Prison service, and wildlife forces this week.

They [organized forces] agreed on this important point during our visit to these three units of organized forces,” said Juma.

“All the people [organized forces] say the main issue is spread of the phenomenon of tribalism, they said that this issue must be addressed. Some of them are seeing that there is tribalism due to greed and power struggle,” he said.

Sheikh Juma says the forces said these issues need to be addressed for the country to have peace.

“What we understand from people [organized forces] is that they are really willing to have peace in the country,” Juma said.

Sheikh Juma says they will be visiting the army and the national security next week to also get their hopes and expectations on the national dialogue.