National Dialogue: Minister urges quick appointment of new members

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has called on the government to make public the names of committee members who will be tasked to conduct the process of the national dialogue.

In December last year, the president issued a decree appointing over 30 eminent persons as members of the National Dialogue steering committee.

However new members are now being appointed.

Hussein Maar Nyuat says this will speed up the implementation of the dialogue that is meant to address grievances of South Sudanese.

He says quick formation of the committee will also enable the government get financial support to carry out the process.

Mr. Maar was speaking during consultative meeting on the national dialogue in Juba, during which the Vice President presented the progress the government is making on the process.

“The national dialogue … is the best mechanism for resolving conflict. And it can never happen if the committee that is organizing it [is not made public]” Mr Maar said.

“The list might be ready but, it needs to be released now so that these people organize and go and look for resources, whether with our international partners or the region here or ourselves as the government. We need these people to start working, so it should not take that long,” he said.

In response, the Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga, says the committee has been formed and the president will announce it soon.