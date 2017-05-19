National Dialogue committee to be sworn in next week

President Salva Kiir has said that members of the steering committee of the National Dialogue will take oath of office early next week so that they start the implementation of the process.

The President initiated the dialogue in December, with the aim of achieving unity and reconciliation among the people all over the country.

He said the process would preserve, protect and restore the integrity of South Sudan.

In February, the President told a rally in Yei town that sessions of the dialogue would begin in March, after the members of the national assembly returned from recess. However, the sessions are yet to begin.

“On Monday the 22nd of this month the general secretariat of the national dialogue will be swear-in so that they start operationalization of the national dialogue. I want to assure all that this is a route we have choosing to go,” Kiir told a gathering at the SPLM Day celebrations in Bilpam on Thursday.

He slammed those who have questioned the genuineness of the process being led by him.

“This national dialogue has been raising so many questions and especially those who pretend to be friends of SPLM or friends of South Sudan, when they are actually the enemies in disguise that they want to destroy South Sudan. They are pressing for this.”

“[But] they are with genuine opinion that, this thing may bring peace and unity in South Sudan,” Kiir said.



The swearing in of the secretariat was postponed early this month after only a few members showed up for the ceremony at the Presidential palace, J1, in Juba.